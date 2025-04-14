ACSN Beyer's Reenlistment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Feb. 19, 2025) – Air Traffic Controller Airman Benjamin Beyer (left) and Lt. Lincoln Taylor, both assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, pose for a photo during Beyer's reenlistment ceremony in Air Operations aboard Diego Garcia, Feb. 19, 2025. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kamaren Hill)