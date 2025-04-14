Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACSN Beyer's Reenlistment [Image 2 of 4]

    ACSN Beyer's Reenlistment

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    02.19.2025

    Photo by Seaman Kamaren Hill 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Feb. 19, 2025) – Air Traffic Controller Airman Benjamin Beyer (left) recites the oath of enlistment to Lt. Lincoln Taylor, both assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, during Beyer's reenlistment ceremony in Air Operations aboard Diego Garcia, Feb. 19, 2025. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kamaren Hill)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 04:24
    Photo ID: 8978632
    VIRIN: 250219-N-MC100-1006
    Resolution: 5523x3945
    Size: 5.62 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO
