Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines conduct K9 water aggression and confidence training at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 7 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Marines conduct K9 water aggression and confidence training at MCAS Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.14.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nathaniel McCray, a military working dog handler with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Texas, conduct bite drills with their military working dogs during water aggression and confidence training at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, April. 14, 2025. Water confidence and aggression training is designed to enhance the operational readiness of military working dog handlers and enhance the obedience and threat response of their K9s in an aquatic environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 02:40
    Photo ID: 8978587
    VIRIN: 250414-M-RY694-1353
    Resolution: 2864x4296
    Size: 5.2 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines conduct K9 water aggression and confidence training at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl David Getz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marines conduct K9 water aggression and confidence training at MCAS Iwakuni
    U.S. Marines conduct K9 water aggression and confidence training at MCAS Iwakuni
    U.S. Marines conduct K9 water aggression and confidence training at MCAS Iwakuni
    U.S. Marines conduct K9 water aggression and confidence training at MCAS Iwakuni
    U.S. Marines conduct K9 water aggression and confidence training at MCAS Iwakuni
    U.S. Marines conduct K9 water aggression and confidence training at MCAS Iwakuni
    U.S. Marines conduct K9 water aggression and confidence training at MCAS Iwakuni
    U.S. Marines conduct K9 water aggression and confidence training at MCAS Iwakuni
    U.S. Marines conduct K9 water aggression and confidence training at MCAS Iwakuni
    U.S. Marines conduct K9 water aggression and confidence training at MCAS Iwakuni
    U.S. Marines conduct K9 water aggression and confidence training at MCAS Iwakuni

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCAS
    PMO
    K9
    Training
    Military Working Dog Handlers
    Water Aggression and Confidence Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download