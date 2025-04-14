U.S. Marines conduct K9 water aggression and confidence training at MCAS Iwakuni

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jesse Pena, a military working dog handler with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Texas, conducts bite drills with his military working dog during water aggression and confidence training at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, April. 14, 2025. Water confidence and aggression training is designed to enhance the operational readiness of military working dog handlers and enhance the obedience and threat response of their K9s in an aquatic environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)