U.S. Marines conduct K9 water aggression and confidence training at MCAS Iwakuni

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Abraham Gonzales, left, a California native, Lance Cpl. Marc-Anthony Burgos, center, a Illinois native, and Lance Cpl. David Ruiz, right, a California native, all military working dog handlers with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, conduct bite drills with their military working dogs during water aggression and confidence training at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, April. 14, 2025. Water confidence and aggression training is designed to enhance the operational readiness of military working dog handlers and enhance the obedience and threat response of their K9s in an aquatic environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)