    "Chalk the Walk" - 2025 [Image 4 of 4]

    &quot;Chalk the Walk&quot; - 2025

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Emily Duff 

    Navy Band Great Lakes

    250415-N-WD029-1004 GREAT LAKES, IL (Apr. 15, 2025) Retired Master Chief Musician and Civilian Victim Advocate Jason Gromacki joins Navy Band Great Lakes members for the Navy's "Chalk the Walk" (SAPR) event. This event is one of several in conjunction with the April Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 2nd Class Emily Duff)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 14:21
    Photo ID: 8977330
    VIRIN: 250415-N-WD029-1004
    Resolution: 2048x1152
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    SAPR
    Sailor
    band
    SAAPM
    chalk the walk

