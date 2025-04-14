Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250415-N-WD029-1004 GREAT LAKES, IL (Apr. 15, 2025) Retired Master Chief Musician and Civilian Victim Advocate Jason Gromacki joins Navy Band Great Lakes members for the Navy's "Chalk the Walk" (SAPR) event. This event is one of several in conjunction with the April Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 2nd Class Emily Duff)