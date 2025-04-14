250415-N-WD029-1003 GREAT LAKES, IL (Apr. 15, 2025) Members of Navy Band Great Lakes, joined by retired Master Chief Musician and Civilian Victim Advocate Jason Gromacki, pose for a group photo after participating in the Navy's "Chalk the Walk" (SAPR) event. This event is one of several held in conjunction with the April Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Robert Novoa)
