Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250415-N-WD029-1002 GREAT LAKES, IL (Apr. 15, 2025) Musician 3rd Class and Uniformed Victim Advocate Alyse Merry draws messages of support as part of the Navy's "Chalk the Walk" SAPR event. This event is one of several in conjunction with the April Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 2nd Class Emily Duff)