    LaNeve relinquishes command of Eighth Army to take role at Pentagon [Image 2 of 5]

    LaNeve relinquishes command of Eighth Army to take role at Pentagon

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough 

    8th Army

    Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve (center) receives the Eighth Army guidon from Command Sgt. Maj. Robin Bolmer, Eighth Army senior enlisted advisor, during a relinquishment of command ceremony at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, April 16, 2025. LaNeve relinquished command of Eighth Army after serving a year as commanding general. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lee, Kihyuk)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 00:54
    korea
    Eighth Army

