Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve (center) receives the Eighth Army guidon from Command Sgt. Maj. Robin Bolmer, Eighth Army senior enlisted advisor, during a relinquishment of command ceremony at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, April 16, 2025. LaNeve relinquished command of Eighth Army after serving a year as commanding general. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lee, Kihyuk)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 00:54
|Photo ID:
|8976269
|VIRIN:
|041625-A-NT242-1399
|Location:
|KR
This work, LaNeve relinquishes command of Eighth Army to take role at Pentagon [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
