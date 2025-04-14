LaNeve relinquishes command of Eighth Army to take role at Pentagon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Eighth Army held a relinquishment of command ceremony at Eighth Army headquarters on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, April 16, 2025. Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve relinquished command after serving a year as commanding general. He is moving on to a new position as the senior military assistant to the U.S. Secretary of Defense in Washington D.C.