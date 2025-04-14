Eighth Army held a relinquishment of command ceremony at Eighth Army headquarters on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, April 16, 2025. Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve relinquished command after serving a year as commanding general. He is moving on to a new position as the senior military assistant to the U.S. Secretary of Defense in Washington D.C.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 00:54
|Photo ID:
|8976271
|VIRIN:
|041625-A-NT242-1489
|Resolution:
|6272x4480
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LaNeve relinquishes command of Eighth Army to take role at Pentagon [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LaNeve relinquishes command of Eighth Army to take role at Pentagon
No keywords found.