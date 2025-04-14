LaNeve relinquishes command of Eighth Army to take role at Pentagon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA 04.16.2025 Courtesy Photo 8th Army

Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve (right) relinquishes the Eighth Army guidon to Lt. Gen. David Iverson, U.S. Forces Korea deputy commander, during a relinquishment of command ceremony at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, April 16, 2025. LaNeve relinquished command of Eighth Army after serving a year as commanding general. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lee, Kihyuk)