Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve (right) relinquishes the Eighth Army guidon to Lt. Gen. David Iverson, U.S. Forces Korea deputy commander, during a relinquishment of command ceremony at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, April 16, 2025. LaNeve relinquished command of Eighth Army after serving a year as commanding general. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lee, Kihyuk)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 00:54
|Photo ID:
|8976268
|VIRIN:
|250416-A-ZZ999-1001
|Resolution:
|4718x3370
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
LaNeve relinquishes command of Eighth Army to take role at Pentagon
