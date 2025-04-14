Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LaNeve relinquishes command of Eighth Army to take role at Pentagon [Image 1 of 5]

    LaNeve relinquishes command of Eighth Army to take role at Pentagon

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.16.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Army

    Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve (right) relinquishes the Eighth Army guidon to Lt. Gen. David Iverson, U.S. Forces Korea deputy commander, during a relinquishment of command ceremony at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, April 16, 2025. LaNeve relinquished command of Eighth Army after serving a year as commanding general. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lee, Kihyuk)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 00:54
    Photo ID: 8976268
    VIRIN: 250416-A-ZZ999-1001
    Resolution: 4718x3370
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    korea
    Eighth Army

