ROK NCO OJT Graduation Ceremony

Apr. 4, 2025 - The first ever group ROKA (Republic of Korea Army) NCO OJT (On the Job Training) Soldiers finished their OJT course and became the first ROKA NCOs ever to take and complete to the OJT training in the US-ROK interoperability training program.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 22:11
|Photo ID:
|8974044
|VIRIN:
|250404-A-IL255-9301
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|9.82 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
