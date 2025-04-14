ROK NCO OJT Graduation Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Apr. 4, 2025 - Honorable guests and visitors came to witness this medical on the job training graduation ceremony. Command Sgt. Maj. Love (Combined Forces Command/ United States Forces Korea) visited the Brian D. Allgood Army Medical Community Hospital (BDAACH) on Camp Humphreys to personally congratulate the Soldiers for being the first NCOs to go through and complete OJT training.