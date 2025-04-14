Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROK NCO OJT Graduation Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.03.2025

    Photo by Maj. Jose Pizarro 

    65th Medical Brigade

    Apr. 4, 2025 - Honorable guests and visitors came to witness this medical on the job training graduation ceremony. Command Sgt. Maj. Love (Combined Forces Command/ United States Forces Korea) visited the Brian D. Allgood Army Medical Community Hospital (BDAACH) on Camp Humphreys to personally congratulate the Soldiers for being the first NCOs to go through and complete OJT training.

    This work, ROK NCO OJT Graduation Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Jose Pizarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

