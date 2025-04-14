XVIII ABC Best Squad Competition 25: Day One

U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 35th Corps Signal Brigade fires an M4 carbine rifle during an M4 carbine rifle qualification range as part of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition event on April 14, 2025, at Fort Campbell, Ky. The M4 Carbine range was one of several events during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition that tested each competitor’s weapon proficiency and technical expertise. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)
