    XVIII ABC Best Squad Competition 25: Day One [Image 18 of 19]

    XVIII ABC Best Squad Competition 25: Day One

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2025

    Photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 525th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade fires a M4 carbine rifle during an M4 carbine rifle qualification range as part of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition event on April 14, 2025, at Fort Campbell, Ky. Marksmanship is a fundamental cornerstone of Soldier lethality, and the Best Squad Competition competitors were tested on their abilityto shoot their assigned weapons accuratelys. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 22:11
    Photo ID: 8974037
    VIRIN: 250414-A-JR370-1000
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 29.81 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    This work, XVIII ABC Best Squad Competition 25: Day One [Image 19 of 19], by SPC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORSCOM
    best squad competition
    USArmy
    525th expeditionary military intelligence brigade
    Department of Defense (DOD)
    XVIII ABC BSC25

