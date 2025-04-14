U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 525th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade fires a M4 carbine rifle during an M4 carbine rifle qualification range as part of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition event on April 14, 2025, at Fort Campbell, Ky. Marksmanship is a fundamental cornerstone of Soldier lethality, and the Best Squad Competition competitors were tested on their abilityto shoot their assigned weapons accuratelys. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 22:11
|Photo ID:
|8974037
|VIRIN:
|250414-A-JR370-1000
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|29.81 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, XVIII ABC Best Squad Competition 25: Day One [Image 19 of 19], by SPC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.