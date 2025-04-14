XVIII ABC Best Squad Competition 25: Day One

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 525th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade fires a M4 carbine rifle during an M4 carbine rifle qualification range as part of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition event on April 14, 2025, at Fort Campbell, Ky. Marksmanship is a fundamental cornerstone of Soldier lethality, and the Best Squad Competition competitors were tested on their abilityto shoot their assigned weapons accuratelys. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)