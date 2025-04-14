XVIII ABC Best Squad Competition 25: Day One

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

82nd Airborne Soldier fills out a Tactical Combat Casualty Care card during a medical simulation event as part of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on April 14, 2025, at Fort Campbell, Ky. Squads from throughout XVIII Airborne Corps are competing in the Best Squad Competition, which tests them in several areas including marksmanship, land navigation, small-unit tactics, and endurance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)