    XVIII ABC Best Squad Competition 25: Day One [Image 17 of 19]

    XVIII ABC Best Squad Competition 25: Day One

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2025

    Photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    82nd Airborne Soldier fills out a Tactical Combat Casualty Care card during a medical simulation event as part of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on April 14, 2025, at Fort Campbell, Ky. Squads from throughout XVIII Airborne Corps are competing in the Best Squad Competition, which tests them in several areas including marksmanship, land navigation, small-unit tactics, and endurance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 22:12
    Photo ID: 8974035
    VIRIN: 250414-A-JR370-1018
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 55.18 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    82nd Airborne Division
    FORSCOM
    best squad competition
    USArmy
    Department of Defense (DoD)
    XVIII ABC BSC25

