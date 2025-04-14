82nd Airborne Soldier fills out a Tactical Combat Casualty Care card during a medical simulation event as part of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on April 14, 2025, at Fort Campbell, Ky. Squads from throughout XVIII Airborne Corps are competing in the Best Squad Competition, which tests them in several areas including marksmanship, land navigation, small-unit tactics, and endurance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 22:12
|Photo ID:
|8974035
|VIRIN:
|250414-A-JR370-1018
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|55.18 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, XVIII ABC Best Squad Competition 25: Day One [Image 19 of 19], by SPC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.