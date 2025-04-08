VMC Color Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The VMC came together, April 9, for a vibrant and fun-filled Color Run in honor the Month of the Military Child.

Families came out in full force to celebrate our military kids with color, laughter, and community spirit. Wethers they were running, walking, or cheering from the sidelines, participants helped make the event a memorable one.