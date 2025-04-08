Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMC Color Run [Image 3 of 5]

    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez 

    AFN Vicenza

    The VMC came together, April 9, for a vibrant and fun-filled Color Run in honor the Month of the Military Child.
    Families came out in full force to celebrate our military kids with color, laughter, and community spirit. Whether they were running, walking, or cheering from the sidelines, participants helped make the event a memorable one.

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 05:06
    Photo ID: 8972304
    VIRIN: 250409-A-RW430-7668
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.18 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
