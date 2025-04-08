VMC Color Run

The VMC came together, April 9, for a vibrant and fun-filled Color Run in honor the Month of the Military Child.
Families came out in full force to celebrate our military kids with color, laughter, and community spirit. Whether they were running, walking, or cheering from the sidelines, participants helped make the event a memorable one.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 05:06
|Photo ID:
|8972306
|VIRIN:
|250409-A-RW430-1337
|Resolution:
|8256x3927
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
