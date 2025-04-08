2025 D.C. Emancipation Day Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim) for the D.C. National Guard, and other senior leaders join Mayor Muriel Bowser for the 2025 Emancipation Day Parade in Washington, D.C., on April 13, 2025. D.C. Emancipation Day marks the signing of the Compensated Emancipation Act on April 16, 1862, which freed over 3,000 enslaved people in Washington, D.C. It was the first major act of emancipation in the U.S., eight months ahead of the Emancipation Proclamation. Parade participants marched down Pennsylvania Avenue to Freedom Plaza where a commemorative concert was also held. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)