    2025 D.C. Emancipation Day Parade [Image 20 of 37]

    2025 D.C. Emancipation Day Parade

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim) for the D.C. National Guard, and other senior leaders join Mayor Muriel Bowser for the 2025 Emancipation Day Parade in Washington, D.C., on April 13, 2025. D.C. Emancipation Day marks the signing of the Compensated Emancipation Act on April 16, 1862, which freed over 3,000 enslaved people in Washington, D.C. It was the first major act of emancipation in the U.S., eight months ahead of the Emancipation Proclamation. Parade participants marched down Pennsylvania Avenue to Freedom Plaza where a commemorative concert was also held. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.13.2025 17:10
    Photo ID: 8971289
    VIRIN: 250413-F-PL327-8004
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    D.C. National Guard
    Mayor Muriel Bowser
    Emancipation Day Parade
    Compensated Emancipation Act

