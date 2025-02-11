Barksdale Airman Enables a Second Chance at Life

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Lorenzo Kawaihalau-Deleña, a contracting specialist with the 2nd Contracting Squadron, donates bone marrow at Carter BloodCare in Dallas, Texas, on Dec. 5, 2024. The Salute to Life Bone Marrow Program is a Department of Defense program that encourages bone marrow and stem cell donations from military personnel, their families, and DoD civilian employees.