    Barksdale Airman Enables a Second Chance at Life [Image 1 of 2]

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Senior Airman Lorenzo Kawaihalau-Deleña, a contracting specialist with the 2nd Contracting Squadron, donates bone marrow at Carter BloodCare in Dallas, Texas, on Dec. 5, 2024. The Salute to Life Department of Defense Bone Marrow Donation Program gives Airmen the opportunity to donate bone marrow and stem cells that can help save a life.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 14:31
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US
    B-52
    Louisiana
    Barksdale AFB
    Strikers
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Salute to Life Department of Defense Bone Marrow Donation Program

