Senior Airman Lorenzo Kawaihalau-Deleña, a contracting specialist with the 2nd Contracting Squadron, donates bone marrow at Carter BloodCare in Dallas, Texas, on Dec. 5, 2024. The Salute to Life Department of Defense Bone Marrow Donation Program gives Airmen the opportunity to donate bone marrow and stem cells that can help save a life.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 14:31
|Photo ID:
|8868079
|VIRIN:
|241205-F-PW635-1001
|Resolution:
|3072x4096
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|DALLAS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Barksdale Airman Enables a Second Chance at Life
