Barksdale Airman Enables a Second Chance at Life

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Lorenzo Kawaihalau-Deleña, a contracting specialist with the 2nd Contracting Squadron, donates bone marrow at Carter BloodCare in Dallas, Texas, on Dec. 5, 2024. The Salute to Life Department of Defense Bone Marrow Donation Program gives Airmen the opportunity to donate bone marrow and stem cells that can help save a life.