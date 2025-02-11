388th Fighter Wing participates in Bamboo Eagle 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Christian Suarez, senior enlisted leader for the 421st Fighter Generation Squadron speaks to maintainers prior to the arrival of F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft to Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., Feb. 08, 2025. The Airmen, from the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, are participating in Bamboo Eagle 25-1, a U.S. Air Force Warfare Center exercise designed to enhance cooperation, agility and combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Micah Garbarino)