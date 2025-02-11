Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    388th Fighter Wing participates in Bamboo Eagle 25-1 [Image 5 of 12]

    388th Fighter Wing participates in Bamboo Eagle 25-1

    NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2025

    Photo by Micah Garbarino 

    388th Fighter Wing

    F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft prepared for a night sortie from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., Feb. 10, 2025. The Airmen, from the 388th Fighter Wing's 421st Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, are participating in Bamboo Eagle 25-1, a U.S. Air Force Warfare Center exercise designed to enhance cooperation, agility and combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Micah Garbarino)

