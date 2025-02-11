388th Fighter Wing participates in Bamboo Eagle 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft returns from a sortie to Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., Feb. 10, 2025. The Airmen, from the 388th Fighter Wing's 421st Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, are participating in Bamboo Eagle 25-1, a U.S. Air Force Warfare Center exercise designed to enhance cooperation, agility and combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Micah Garbarino)