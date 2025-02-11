B-52 Stratofortress arrives at RAF Fairford for BTF 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft arrives in support of Bomber Task Force 25-2 at RAF Fairford, England, Feb. 11, 2025. U.S. Strategic Command BTF missions provide opportunities to train and work with our Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooklyn Golightly)