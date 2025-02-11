A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft arrives in support of Bomber Task Force 25-2 at RAF Fairford, England, Feb. 11, 2025. U.S. Strategic Command BTF missions provide opportunities to train and work with our Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooklyn Golightly)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 11:30
|Photo ID:
|8867680
|VIRIN:
|250211-F-AE827-1041
|Resolution:
|5996x3989
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-52 Stratofortress arrives at RAF Fairford for BTF 25-2 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.