    B-52 Stratofortress arrives at RAF Fairford for BTF 25-2 [Image 4 of 4]

    B-52 Stratofortress arrives at RAF Fairford for BTF 25-2

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooklyn Golightly 

    Minot Air Force Base

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft arrives in support of Bomber Task Force 25-2 at RAF Fairford, England, Feb. 11, 2025. U.S. Strategic Command BTF missions provide opportunities to train and work with our Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooklyn Golightly)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 11:30
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    TAGS

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    B-52H Stratofortress
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-2

