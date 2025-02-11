B-52 Stratofortress arrives at RAF Fairford for BTF 25-2

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft arrives in support of Bomber Task Force 25-2 at RAF Fairford, England, Feb. 11, 2025. Integrated operations with NATO Allies and partners are critical to the Alliance’s ability to reinforce an extended network of like-minded nations capable of decisively meeting the defense challenges of today and tomorrow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooklyn Golightly)
