B-52 Stratofortress arrives at RAF Fairford for BTF 25-2

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft arrives in support of Bomber Task Force 25-2 at RAF Fairford, England, Feb. 11, 2025. BTF missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness proficiency, and validate our always-ready, global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooklyn Golightly)
