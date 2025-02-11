Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52 Stratofortress arrives at RAF Fairford for BTF 25-2 [Image 2 of 4]

    B-52 Stratofortress arrives at RAF Fairford for BTF 25-2

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooklyn Golightly 

    Minot Air Force Base

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft arrives in support of Bomber Task Force 25-2 at RAF Fairford, England, Feb. 11, 2025. BTF missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness proficiency, and validate our always-ready, global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooklyn Golightly)

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    B-52H Stratofortress
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-2

