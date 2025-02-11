Meet a Provider: Nurse Practitioner Thrives at Fort Gregg-Adams MEPS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Whitney Middleton, Fort Gregg-Adams MEPS nurse practitioner, maximizes her work-life balance to participate in various hobbies like cosplaying during local conventions. Middleton currently serves as the sole full-time medical provider at Fort Gregg-Adams MEPS, assessing applicants against DoD and Service medical standards for military service