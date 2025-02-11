Meet a Provider: Nurse Practitioner Thrives at Fort Gregg-Adams MEPS

Courtesy Photo | Whitney Middleton, Fort Gregg-Adams MEPS nurse practitioner, poses in exam room in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Whitney Middleton, Fort Gregg-Adams MEPS nurse practitioner, poses in exam room in between reviewing medical documentation for applicants joining military service. Middleton currently serves as the sole full-time medical provider at Fort Gregg-Adams MEPS, assessing applicants against DoD and Service medical standards for military service. see less | View Image Page

At the MEPS, medical providers play a critical role in military processing. They conduct physical exams, review medical documentation and make the initial medical qualification decisions for applicants joining military service.



At Fort Gregg-Adams MEPS, Nurse Practitioner Whitney Middleton serves this role by assessing applicants against DoD and Service medical standards for military service. With a background in military medicine dating back to 2015 and experience in both active-duty settings and private healthcare, she brings expertise, structure and a welcoming presence to her role.



As the sole full-time medical provider at Fort Gregg-Adams MEPS, Middleton wears many hats. Her day starts with a provider meeting before she and a fellow female provider begin conducting physicals for female applicants.



Afterward, she transitions to seeing male applicants and handles administrative tasks in the afternoon, including reviewing charts, processing waivers and preparing for the next day.



Beyond clinical work, she is focused on ensuring MEPS applicants receive thorough, professional and compassionate assessments.



“I try to make my office super welcoming,” said Middleton. “I have 3D-printed models, pictures of my dogs—little things that help applicants feel more comfortable. This is a big step in their lives, and I want them to feel seen and respected.”



After working in the private healthcare sector, Middleton realized her heart was in military medicine.



“I was treated poorly in the private sector, and when I left federal employment, I quickly realized how much I valued working in military medicine,” she explained. “Here, we all work together to accomplish the mission. We rely on each other, and that sense of teamwork is something I truly appreciate.”



Her connection to the military runs deep, her grandfather served in the Air Force, and she grew up surrounded by military influences. She finds great fulfillment in helping applicants navigate the medical screening process.



“The first face an applicant sees on this side of their journey should be a welcoming one,” she said. “I treat them as people, not just paperwork. They’re making a big decision, and I want them to feel supported throughout the process.”



One of the things Middleton loves most about working at MEPS is the stability and work-life balance, something that is hard to find in the medical field.



“There’s a set schedule, no on-call hours, and when you’re on leave, you’re truly off,” she said. “That freedom allows me to enjoy my personal life and hobbies.”



Outside of work, she and her husband are dedicated cosplayers, known for their award-winning costumes and craftsmanship. They participate in Renaissance festivals and even create their own leatherwork and wigs. The couple also enjoys white-water rafting in West Virginia’s toughest rapids, scuba diving and camping in their yurt. As a self-proclaimed movie buff and book lover, Middleton reads multiple books a week and makes frequent trips to libraries.



For those considering a career at a MEPS, Middleton highlights the structured environment, strong sense of teamwork and excellent benefits.



“The regulations provide consistency, the benefits are great and the team atmosphere makes all the difference,” she said. “You’re part of something bigger, helping applicants take the next step in their military careers.”



Whether she’s conducting medical exams, making applicants feel comfortable or supporting her colleagues, Middleton embodies the dedication and compassion that make the MEPS a great place to work.