156th Wing SFS heavy weapons proficiency training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Santos-Cancel, a security forces journeyman, with the 156th Security Forces Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, shoots a target with an M249 ar during a heavy weapon proficiency training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Jan. 14, 2025. Participating Airmen enhanced their mission readiness by receiving theoretical, mechanical and operational training on heavy weapons. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria Jewett)