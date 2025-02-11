U.S. Airmen with the 156th Security Forces Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, perform weapon clearing procedures during a heavy weapon proficiency training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Jan. 14, 2025. Participating Airmen enhanced their mission readiness by receiving theoretical, mechanical and operational training on heavy weapons. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria Jewett)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 07:48
|Photo ID:
|8867394
|VIRIN:
|250114-Z-QU148-1003
|Resolution:
|5155x3437
|Size:
|8.31 MB
|Location:
|SALINAS, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 156th Wing SFS heavy weapons proficiency training [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Victoria Jewett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.