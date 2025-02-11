156th Wing SFS heavy weapons proficiency training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sharymel Montalvo, a public affairs specialist, with Joint Force Headquarters, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, records combat arms instructors with the 156th Security Forces Squadron, PRANG, during a heavy weapon proficiency training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Jan. 14, 2025. Participating Airmen enhanced their mission readiness by receiving theoretical, mechanical and operational training on heavy weapons. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria Jewett)