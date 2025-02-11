Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    156th Wing SFS heavy weapons proficiency training [Image 6 of 12]

    156th Wing SFS heavy weapons proficiency training

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Jewett 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sharymel Montalvo, a public affairs specialist, with Joint Force Headquarters, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, records combat arms instructors with the 156th Security Forces Squadron, PRANG, during a heavy weapon proficiency training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Jan. 14, 2025. Participating Airmen enhanced their mission readiness by receiving theoretical, mechanical and operational training on heavy weapons. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria Jewett)

    This work, 156th Wing SFS heavy weapons proficiency training [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Victoria Jewett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros
    Siempre Adelante

