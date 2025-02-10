34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer takes off from Andersen AFB in support of Aero India 2025 air show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., takes off in support of U.S. participation at the Aero India 2025 air show, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 11, 2025. The United States and India share an interest in advancing security and prosperity in the region and the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)