Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer takes off from Andersen AFB in support of Aero India 2025 air show [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer takes off from Andersen AFB in support of Aero India 2025 air show

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney 

    28th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., takes off in support of U.S. participation at the Aero India 2025 air show, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 11, 2025. Aero India 2025 is an ideal forum to showcase U.S. defense aircraft and equipment and ultimately contribute toward our compatibility and interoperability with other countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 05:51
    Photo ID: 8867348
    VIRIN: 250211-F-OL684-1330
    Resolution: 4190x2793
    Size: 775.5 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer takes off from Andersen AFB in support of Aero India 2025 air show [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer takes off from Andersen AFB in support of Aero India 2025 air show
    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer takes off from Andersen AFB in support of Aero India 2025 air show
    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer takes off from Andersen AFB in support of Aero India 2025 air show
    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer takes off from Andersen AFB in support of Aero India 2025 air show
    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer takes off from Andersen AFB in support of Aero India 2025 air show
    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer takes off from Andersen AFB in support of Aero India 2025 air show
    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer takes off from Andersen AFB in support of Aero India 2025 air show
    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer takes off from Andersen AFB in support of Aero India 2025 air show
    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer takes off from Andersen AFB in support of Aero India 2025 air show

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    B-1B Lancer
    INDOPACOM
    Aero India 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download