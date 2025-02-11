34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer takes off from Andersen AFB in support of Aero India 2025 air show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., takes off in support of U.S. participation at the Aero India 2025 air show, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 11, 2025. Aero India 2025 is an ideal forum to showcase U.S. defense aircraft and equipment and ultimately contribute toward our compatibility and interoperability with other countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)