34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer takes off from Andersen AFB in support of Aero India 2025 air show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cody Hammond, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron crew chief, runs while pulling the wheel chalks of a B-1B Lancer in preparation for takeoff from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, in support of U.S. participation at the Aero India 2025 air show, Feb. 11, 2025. The Department of Defense and India have strengthened our defense and security partnership considerably, advancing regional security, information sharing, and military cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)