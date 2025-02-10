Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer takes off from Andersen AFB in support of Aero India 2025 air show [Image 8 of 9]

    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer takes off from Andersen AFB in support of Aero India 2025 air show

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cody Hammond, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron crew chief, runs while pulling the wheel chalks of a B-1B Lancer in preparation for takeoff from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, in support of U.S. participation at the Aero India 2025 air show, Feb. 11, 2025. The Department of Defense and India have strengthened our defense and security partnership considerably, advancing regional security, information sharing, and military cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 05:51
    Photo ID: 8867349
    VIRIN: 250211-F-OL684-1268
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    B-1B Lancer
    INDOPACOM
    Aero India 2025

