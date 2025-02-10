Tanks from the Swiss team maneuver onto the range during USAREUR- AF International Tank Challenge at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 8, 2025. Tankers from Denmark, Italy, Slovenia, Switzerland and the United States compete against each other across 10 graded events conducted during seven days as part of the USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 05:14
|Photo ID:
|8867275
|VIRIN:
|250208-A-TW216-1198
|Resolution:
|6705x4470
|Size:
|19.05 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAREUR- AF International Tank Challenge [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.