A tanker from The Royal Danish Army briefs competitors during the lane familiarization portion of the USAREUR- AF International Tank Challenge at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 8, 2025. Tankers from Denmark, Italy, Slovenia, Switzerland and the United States compete against each other across 10 graded events conducted during seven days as part of the USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)