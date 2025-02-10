Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAREUR- AF International Tank Challenge [Image 9 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAREUR- AF International Tank Challenge

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.08.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Tanks from the Swiss and Italian tanks stage on a range during USAREUR- AF International Tank Challenge at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 8, 2025. Tankers from Denmark, Italy, Slovenia, Switzerland and the United States compete against each other across 10 graded events conducted during seven days as part of the USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 05:14
    Photo ID: 8867272
    VIRIN: 250208-A-TW216-1050
    Resolution: 7397x4931
    Size: 13.69 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAREUR- AF International Tank Challenge [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAREUR- AF International Tank Challenge
    USAREUR- AF International Tank Challenge
    USAREUR- AF International Tank Challenge
    USAREUR- AF International Tank Challenge
    USAREUR- AF International Tank Challenge
    USAREUR- AF International Tank Challenge
    USAREUR- AF International Tank Challenge
    USAREUR- AF International Tank Challenge
    USAREUR- AF International Tank Challenge
    USAREUR- AF International Tank Challenge
    USAREUR- AF International Tank Challenge
    USAREUR- AF International Tank Challenge
    USAREUR- AF International Tank Challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tankers
    TraintoWin
    StrongerTogther
    USAREUR- AF
    UITC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download