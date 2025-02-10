Unlocking Potential: Soldier gains valuable skills via CSP

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Pedro P. Rosa, Information Systems Security Officer, 16th Sustainment Brigade, poses for a photo February 7, 2025 in Baumholder, Germany. He is currently assigned to the Network Enterprise Center Baumholder as part of the Army Career Skills Program, an initiative dedicated to supporting Soldiers navigating the transition to civilian life. (Courtesy photo)