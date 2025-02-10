Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unlocking Potential: Soldier gains valuable skills via CSP [Image 2 of 2]

    Unlocking Potential: Soldier gains valuable skills via CSP

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY

    02.12.2025

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Pedro P. Rosa, Information Systems Security Officer, 16th Sustainment Brigade, poses for a photo February 7, 2025 in Baumholder, Germany. He is currently assigned to the Network Enterprise Center Baumholder as part of the Army Career Skills Program, an initiative dedicated to supporting Soldiers navigating the transition to civilian life. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 03:59
    Photo ID: 8867210
    VIRIN: 250207-A-FX425-1001
    Resolution: 406x481
    Size: 161.32 KB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, DE
    Hometown: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Unlocking Potential: Soldier gains valuable skills via CSP [Image 2 of 2], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAP
    NETCOM
    Stronger Together
    2SIGBDE
    StrongerTogether
    Army Career Skills Program

