U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Pedro P. Rosa, Information Systems Security Officer, 16th Sustainment Brigade, Baumholder, Germany. He is currently participating in the Army Career Skills Program, an initiative dedicated to supporting Soldiers navigating the transition to civilian life. (Courtesy photo)
|02.12.2025
|BAUMHOLDER, DE
Unlocking Potential: Soldier gains valuable skills via CSP
