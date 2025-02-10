Unlocking Potential: Soldier gains valuable skills via CSP

Photo By Candy C Knight | U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Pedro P. Rosa, Information Systems Security Officer,...... read more read more Photo By Candy C Knight | U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Pedro P. Rosa, Information Systems Security Officer, 16th Sustainment Brigade, poses for a photo February 7, 2025 in Baumholder, Germany. He is currently assigned to the Network Enterprise Center Baumholder as part of the Army Career Skills Program, an initiative dedicated to supporting Soldiers navigating the transition to civilian life. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

BAUMHOLDER, Germany — The Army takes great pride in equipping its Soldiers with the skills and resilience needed to tackle any mission — and that includes life beyond military service.



Enter the Army Career Skills Program, a vital initiative dedicated to supporting Soldiers navigating the transition to civilian life. This program opens doors to new opportunities, empowering the Nation's heroes with the tools they need to thrive in their future careers.



U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Pedro P. Rosa, an Information Systems Security Officer, is one Soldier taking advantage of the Army Career Skills Program, using the opportunity to enhance his skills and improve his job prospects and employability upon leaving military service.



“The program is an integral part of the Soldier Life Cycle, empowering Soldiers to leverage the training and development they’ve acquired throughout their military careers,” Rosa said. “The program offers a valuable opportunity for Active Duty Soldiers, like me, who are nearing the end of their service to gain hands-on experience with organizations such as the Network Enterprise Center.”



Rosa is assigned to the 16th Sustainment Brigade in Baumholder, Germany. He joined the Network Enterprise Center Baumholder team as part of the CSP.



(NEC Baumholder) is a big supporter of the program and has accepted three Soldiers who have been tremendous assets to the NEC,” said Mr. William H. Gray, Director, NEC Baumholder. “I personally interview each Soldier as I would any civilian applicant applying for a position at the NEC. We hope to gain an inspired individual with the basic skills that will allow them to support the NEC’s daily mission successfully.”



To date, three CSP Soldiers have successfully completed the CSP while serving at NEC Baumholder. Recently, two of these dedicated Soldiers were offered permanent employment positions with NEC Baumholder, showcasing the potential for growth and opportunity.



As an Information Systems Security Officer, Rosa’s responsibilities include reviewing various units’ tenant security plans to ensure each unit’s cybersecurity posture is aligned with U.S. Army Cyber Command’s policies and Army regulations.



Rosa stated his daily responsibilities while in CSP remain essentially unchanged. The only notable exception — wearing his Army uniform is not required while participating in the program.



“I report to work and touch base with my supervisor to discuss the day’s objectives and receive direction,” he said. “As I’ve become more familiar with the role, I’ve assumed some of my supervisor’s responsibilities, which allows my supervisor to focus on more complex and higher-priority tasks and tackle larger projects.”



Despite the brevity of his time in the program, Rosa shared that he has gained invaluable insights that have sparked a profound transformation in both his personal and professional journey.



“Being immersed in a civilian leadership environment has been incredibly enlightening, and I am rapidly discovering the benefits of being exposed to exceptional leaders,” he said. “I have been impressed by their ability to drive decision-making and contribute to the overall mission, often working behind the scenes to achieve results without seeking to draw attention to themselves.”



The genuine care and dedication they demonstrate towards the people they serve is what Rosa said resonated with him the most. This approach to leadership aligns perfectly with his aspirations and values, and inspires him to emulate this leadership style in his future endeavors.



“By witnessing firsthand the positive impact that selfless and customer-centric leadership can have, I am gaining a deeper understanding of what it means to lead and make a meaningful difference,” he added.



Rosa stated he ultimately decided to participate in CSP because the program’s benefits align with his post-retirement career aspirations. He noted the skills and insight he’s currently acquiring as part of the program will aid him during his transition to the civilian workforce.



“I envision myself transitioning into a civilian role within the federal government, where I can leverage my skills and experience to drive meaningful impact,” Rosa said. “As I embark on this new chapter, I am excited to bring value to the organizations I serve and make a lasting difference. Additionally, I am committed to giving back to the military community by mentoring and guiding the next generation of Soldiers, drawing from my experiences to help them navigate their careers and achieve their goals. By doing so, I aim to create a legacy and positively impact the lives of those who serve.”



Whether it's honing technical skills or exploring new pathways, the Army is committed to ensuring that Soldiers are ready to succeed in every aspect of their lives after service.