    VP-26 Static Display for Fleet Master Chief [Image 3 of 3]

    VP-26 Static Display for Fleet Master Chief

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven 

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    250129-N-HM576-1034 NAS SIGONELLA, Sicily (Jan. 31, 2025) Fleet Master Chief Lateef Compton, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Fleet Master Chief, speaks with Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 Chiefs during a static display of the P-8A Poseidon. The VP-26 “Tridents” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven)

