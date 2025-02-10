VP-26 Static Display for Fleet Master Chief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250129-N-HM576-1019 NAS SIGONELLA, Sicily (Jan. 31, 2025) Naval Aircrewman Operator 2nd Class Kyle Jefferson explains the sonobuoy launching system onboard a P-8A Poseidon aircraft during a static display for Fleet Master Chief Lateef Compton, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Fleet Master Chief. The Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 “Tridents” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven)