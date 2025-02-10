VP-26 Static Display for Fleet Master Chief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250129-N-HM576-1011 NAS SIGONELLA, Sicily (Jan. 31, 2025) Fleet Master Chief Lateef Compton, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Fleet Master Chief, speaks with Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 Sailors during a static display onboard the P-8A Poseidon. The VP-26 “Tridents” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven)