    Chief of Naval Operations Visits NSA Crane, Purdue University [Image 24 of 25]

    Chief of Naval Operations Visits NSA Crane, Purdue University

    WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Elliott Fabrizio 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with researchers at the Robert L. and Terry L. Bowen Laboratory for Large-Scale Civil Engineering Research at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, Feb. 10, 2025. The visit is part of an engagement to both Naval Support Activity (NSA) Crane and Purdue University to see and discuss operations that support her Navigation Plan for America’s Warfighting Navy to include the project 33 target to operationally integrate robotic and autonomous systems, opportunities to restore critical infrastructure, and recruit and retain talent. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 14:01
    Photo ID: 8866101
    VIRIN: 250210-N-ES994-3032
    Resolution: 3197x2131
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Naval Operations Visits NSA Crane, Purdue University [Image 25 of 25], by SCPO Elliott Fabrizio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Mids
    Navigation Plan
    Academia

