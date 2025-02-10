Chief of Naval Operations Visits NSA Crane, Purdue University

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with Navy civilians, in Crane, Indiana, Feb. 10, 2025. Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane has a STEM partnership with over 40 area schools, providing education opportunities to over 10,000 students annually, and CNO had the opportunity to engage with a group of elementary students participating in the program. The visit is part of an engagement to both NSA Crane and Purdue University to see and discuss operations that support her Navigation Plan for America’s Warfighting Navy to include the project 33 target to operationally integrate robotic and autonomous systems, opportunities to restore critical infrastructure, and recruit and retain talent. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio)