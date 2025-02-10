Chief of Naval Operations Visits NSA Crane, Purdue University

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti visits academic leaders and midshipmen at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, Feb. 10, 2025. The visit is part of an engagement to both Naval Support Activity (NSA) Crane and Purdue University to see and discuss operations that support her Navigation Plan for America’s Warfighting Navy to include the project 33 target to operationally integrate robotic and autonomous systems, opportunities to restore critical infrastructure, and recruit and retain talent. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio)