Col. David Wyrick, 377th Air Base Wing deputy commander, and his spouse Christy Wyrick, 377 ABW key support liaison, speak with the 377 ABW Chapel team during a visit to Gravity at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 10. The Gravity Center is a central hub for Airmen, organizations and clubs to hold certain meetings and morale events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 18:16
|Photo ID:
|8864830
|VIRIN:
|250210-F-ST571-1149
|Resolution:
|5611x3733
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 377 ABW leadership visits Kirtland Gravity [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.